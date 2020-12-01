Washington (CNN)An attorney for the Trump campaign on Monday issued a call for violence against Chris Krebs, a former cybersecurity official who was unceremoniously ousted from his post by President Donald Trump after he rejected the President's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.
Joe diGenova, an attorney for Trump's campaign, said during an appearance on "The Howie Carr Show": "Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity. That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot."
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Fixers
One thing I think is lost on most people, especially given the desire to paint Trump as somehow outside the Republican mainstream, is that this wacky cast of characters is filled with deep DC insiders. During Clinton impeachment, diGenova and his wife basically lived on cable news and would subsequently pop up as needed to defend the worst of the worst where it came up. Deep deep Republican insiders. Probably attend all the best parties.
by Atrios at 09:42