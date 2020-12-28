It's Maggie's old employer, too, something "we" don't talk about enough.
The edit board of NYPost, the president’s favorite paper, tells him to give it up and says his encouragement that pence do something he can’t on Jan 6 is “cheering for an undemocratic coup.” pic.twitter.com/VdNMemVcKD— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 28, 2020
An overlooked but probably more important trend than "the Ohio Diner Foreign Bureau Office" is the obsessive coverage of right wing media in the age of Trump. It was an understandable development, and probably good that our mainstream journalists actually paid attention to what went on at right wing outlets, instead of pretending to as they did for years, but it's also likely to continue.
We're going to get lots of coverage of what right wing media outlets think of Joe Biden for absolutely no good reason at all.