How Do We Resolve This Mystery

The people who would be 100% behind an ECONOMY BOOSTING TAX CUT for actual rich people, which would give most of them a lot more than two grand, are really upset about $2000 which phases out for higher income people because high income people might get it. Really can't see how to resolve this one.
Supporting massive tax cuts for the wealthy because that will “create jobs” and opposing 2k checks on the grounds that someone who doesn’t need it might get it doesn’t make any kind of sense.— Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) December 30, 2020