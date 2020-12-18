President-elect Donald Trump named former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani as an informal adviser on cybersecurity, according to the presidential transition office. Giuliani, who heads a cybersecurity consulting firm Giuliani Partners, will serve as an adviser on finding solutions to cyber-incursions in the private sector and to advise the government on possible responses.I know that with Trump it was a daily freak show of off the charts absurdity and corruption so you can't focus on one thing and say, "hey, wow, the press didn't pay much attention to this one." But Rudy was another example of a ridiculous, racist, evil person whose entire career coasted on the support of members of the press who liked his tire swing, who then dared to write "WHAT HAPPENED TO RUDY???" bullshit. This was published in March!
Friday, December 18, 2020
How'd This Work Out
Not well!
by Atrios at 09:12