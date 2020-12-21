WASHINGTON — The Democratic chairman of a House subcommittee issued subpoenas on Monday to compel Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Robert Redfield to produce documents related to the agencies' coronavirus response.And, you know, this isn't just stealing the petty cash, it's killing a lot of people.
Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who is running a special committee created to investigate the government response to the coronavirus, is seeking details about what he says was HHS officials efforts to “interfere” at the CDC, claiming the actions were “far more extensive and dangerous than previously known.”
Look Forward
A big reason to prosecute is deterrence. A big reason for more extensive oversight would have been to scare the shit out of, if not the high level Trumpkins, everyone around them.
by Atrios at 13:09