(anonymity is granted here because Axios's Swan perceives thinks these advisers are more important than Dillon)
SCOOP: Some advisers close to Biden are frustrated over a Glamour magazine interview in which incoming White House deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillon referred to Republicans on Capitol Hill as "f*ckers."https://t.co/wBS7lhT53w— Axios (@axios) December 16, 2020
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Maybe Don't Say Dumb Shit To Axios
People are mad about this, because who cares, but while "the media" can make mountains out garbage, it's easier for them to do so when "advisers close to Biden" are willing to do the work for them.
by Atrios at 18:59