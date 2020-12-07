Newt was never a good faith actor. He was a Trump congressman before there was a Trump. Utterly shameless and completely full of shit all of the time. Sure when he is actually in a position of power, journalists can't simply ignore him. But New Gingrich hasn't held office for over 20 years! He hasn't done anything that isn't basically Newt Gingrich, a production by Newt Gingrich, in 15.
Now maybe he's limited to Fox, but that wasn't always the case.
In the world of actual celebrities, there are people who are stars because they are stars, even though no one can quite remember just how they got to that position in the first place. Still they're amusing or charismatic or something. Newt is... what? Why is he there?