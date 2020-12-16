It'll be really disappointing when on the eve of the day they were planning to start working with Joe Biden, somebody at Atrios dot Blogspot dot Com said something mean about Republicans, and, well, sadly, they had no choice....
Biden says that 7 Senate Republicans, “mostly senior,” have called him tonight. He spoke to “one of the most senior members” who expressed a willingness to work on China and infrastructure. It’s going to take 6-8 months but GOP will work w him, “you’re going to be surprised.”— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 15, 2020