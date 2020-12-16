Anonymity is supposed to be granted to let whistleblowers blow their whistles without reprisal, instead it's generally used to let the powerful shit all over the less powerful, and often quite dishonestly, as "powerful people saying things, even anonymously" is just news, even if it's bullshit.
Not that this would ever happen, but they'd never grant me anonymity to trash the Biden people. They would (if circumstances ever warranted such a thing) grant a Biden person anonymity to trash me.
Wise man bows his head, that's just how it is, Atrios.