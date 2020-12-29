Showing Their Asses

Most "respectable" center-left economists exist to define themselves as the acceptable left flank, to keep the barbarian hordes from the actual left from mounting a successful insurgency.
Very funny to watch centrist economists on issue after issue tell the left they need to accept politically possible fourth best option since that is all GOP senators might agree to and now lose their minds when that is large checks and the left tells them to accept the possible— Jon Walker (@JonWalkerDC) December 29, 2020
The Senate probably won't pass it and who knows if Trump will sign it even if they do, but it is quite telling that when an opportunity sorta presents itself to do something actually lefty they freak the fuck out.
Offer X, and they say "what about Y." Offer Y, they say "why not Z, you idiot?" Present them with Z and they burn the fucking house down.