Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Showing Their Asses

Most "respectable" center-left economists exist to define themselves as the acceptable left flank, to keep the barbarian hordes from the actual left from mounting a successful insurgency.

The Senate probably won't pass it and who knows if Trump will sign it even if they do, but it is quite telling that when an opportunity sorta presents itself to do something actually lefty they freak the fuck out.

Offer X, and they say "what about Y." Offer Y, they say "why not Z, you idiot?" Present them with Z and they burn the fucking house down.

by Atrios at 11:46