A separate senior administration official described a "toxic" work environment among the dwindling number of West Wing staffers. While the Trump White House was never the model of a functional workplace, the lack of direction and sense of defeat during Trump's lame duck period has sharpened divides among staffers facing the prospect of potential unemployment.
"I think people are moving on because they have families or livelihoods to support," the official said.
"That, and the place is becoming more toxic by the day ... people turning on each other, trying to settle scores while they can," the official added.
Friday, December 04, 2020
Soon These Stories Will End
The worst people trapped in hell with all the other worst people.
by Atrios at 18:59