Tell Me, Joey, What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?

Until covid and various other events of this glorious year, Trump had failed pretty miserably in his efforts to be History's Greatest Monster. He still didn't quite succeed, but I don't think this little experiment of a country would have lasted 4 more years. So close, Donnie Two Scoops!
But, no malarkey, folks, there are some serious challenges ahead! You gotta be nuts to want to be president, but if you're that nuts you should probably want to do something with all that power. Hopefully good things, but something, at least!