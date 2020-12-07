The Bari Weiss Maneuver

Barr's going to quit
, but the narrative will be that he was fired so he can do what is necessary to be treated well in elite DC law circles. All he has to do is imply with a wiggle of his eyebrow that maybe Trump wasn't the God King after all, and "How Bill Barr Saved Democracy" pieces will come pouring out.
Elite Law really is a sick, sick institution. The worst people in the world, earning millions defending child slavery or worse, all while communicating to the world that they are Serious Scholars who spend their days defending indigent clients pro bono, or whatever. Hustlers masquerading as philosophers.