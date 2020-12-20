WASHINGTON (AP) — As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response, warned Americans to “be vigilant” and limit celebrations to “your immediate household.”Lives are complicated, but the people who rule us should at least try to pretend to set an example.
For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Birx herself.
The day after Thanksgiving, she traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. Birx, her husband Paige Reffe, a daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren were present.
Sunday, December 20, 2020
The Good Doctor
Birx has had some pals in the media all along, desperate to keep her reputation intact, so this won't hurt at all.
by Atrios at 13:36