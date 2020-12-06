They Misunderestimated It

From the beginning, the usual voices were saying that everything would be fine, that we would just turn the economy off and then back on again.
This graph is stunning. We still haven't even made it back to the level of job loss at the worst point of the Great Recession. @crampell: https://t.co/Mid2ao0Yrj pic.twitter.com/PAY4cdcfaE— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) December 6, 2020
This isn't about precisely what did or didn't happen this year in terms of relief, or who precisely is to blame for that. But there's always an asymmetry in policy voices in DC. Very Serious People know that the worst thing you can do is err on the side of helping people too much. Poorer people, of course, there's always money in the banana stand for the yacht crowd. The impulse is always, at best, to do just enough, instead of just a little bit more just in case.