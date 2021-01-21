I'm sure most of the population has other, more pleasant hobbies and blissfully tuned out for 4 years, but some of us couldn't do that. I'm not overstating things and saying I WAS PERSONALLY IN AN ABUSIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH DONALD TRUMP, but I think anyone who has had *that person* in their lives knows of the constant low level stress of wondering when they are going to wander into the room and just blow everything up with their latest nonsense.
And he could just tweet it out!
Maybe the first few years weren't so bad, but with covid, the election, the coup, and the fact that his pudding brain was increasingly realizing that whatever constraints he had thought he faced weren't actually so constraining...