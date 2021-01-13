Feel bad laughing, but I guess we gotta laugh.
The riots at Capitol Hill were streamed live across the internet. Far-right personality Tim Gionet, known as Baked Alaska, was there and streamed the riot for an hour, starting outside of the capitol before moving inside the building and interviewing participants. “Happy, happy day,” Gionet said at the beginning of his stream while police sirens wailed in the background. Now, the FBI is using footage from his livestream to track down Capitol Hill rioters in a self-own for the ages.