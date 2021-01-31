Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are no longer on the team. A source familiar with the changes said it was a mutual decision for both to leave the legal team. As the lead attorney, Bowers assembled the team.In a couple of months people we'll be asking if "is Trump pretending to be president the sign of a deeply delusional man afflicted with dementia" or "is Trump pretending to be president part of some sort of 'cunning' political plan" and the answer will be: both. It's both.
Josh Howard, a North Carolina attorney who was recently added to the team, has also left, according to another source familiar with the changes. Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, from South Carolina, are no longer involved with the case, either.
No other attorneys have announced they are working on Trump's impeachment defense.
A person familiar with the departures told CNN that Trump wanted the attorneys to argue there was mass election fraud and that the election was stolen from him rather than focus on the legality of convicting a president after he's left office. Trump was not receptive to the discussions about how they should proceed in that regard.
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Brain Worms
I do think "we" all got accustomed to Trump being Trump, rather than recognizing that he's been sliding deeper into dementia all this time.
