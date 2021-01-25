Bully For Me

Somewhere between "the bully pulpit is all powerful" and "how dare you suggest the president can possibly get anybody to do anything, that is impossible" is the truth. For some reason it became fashionable to argue the latter during the Obama presidency. The thing is, Obama can be a real dick. He was a real dick in all of his campaigns. All of them. But when in office, he was not a dick, at least not to Republicans.
This isn't about Obama, though. I think Joe Biden is a dick, too! Let Joe be Joe.