But they could not find Mr. Schumer’s office. He said they asked a Capitol Police officer, who tried to direct them. But they appeared to have gotten nowhere near the minority’s leader’s office. They ended up smoking a few cigarettes inside the building — “We can smoke in our house,” Aaron said — and one of his friends, who would not give his name, joked that he had gone to the bathroom and not flushed.
Friday, January 08, 2021
Defund The Capitol Police
As many DC people have pointed out, parts of DC are an extreme "don't accidentally walk on the wrong bit of the sidewalk" police state that people tolerate because they accept that the security requirements are probably necessary. And, to its credit, offical DC buildings (congressional office buildings in particular) are surprisngly open despite/because of this. But, welp...
