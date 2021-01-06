Wednesday, January 06, 2021

Donald? Never Met him

I'm probably more optimistic than some about the speed at which Trump, if not Trumpism, fades as a force, but I do think it's measured in months not years.

It's quite amazing that it would have been so easy for him to win re-election. Just appear to be marginally competent at handling Covid. Or force Mitch to send out $2000 Trump bucks in October. Anything really, and he probably would've won.

But, hey, ending "fiscal austerity?" Awesome, bro!

