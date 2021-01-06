Donald? Never Met him

I'm probably more optimistic than some about the speed at which Trump, if not Trumpism, fades as a force, but I do think it's measured in months not years.
GOP operative texts: “it may just be better, instead of recriminations, we tacitly acknowledge we made a deal with the devil for 4 years. Be proud of what we got out of it (SCOTUS Justices, Fed Judges, Tax Reform, ending neoconservatism and fiscal austerity) and move on.”— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021
It's quite amazing that it would have been so easy for him to win re-election. Just appear to be marginally competent at handling Covid. Or force Mitch to send out $2000 Trump bucks in October. Anything really, and he probably would've won.
But, hey, ending "fiscal austerity?" Awesome, bro!