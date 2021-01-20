Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested Joe Bigs, a right-wing media personality and a member of the Proud Boys who promoted the pro-Trump event that led to a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Biggs will faces at least three charges, federal authorities said. The complaint against Biggs notes that another Proud Boys member was seen breaking the window of the U.S. Capitol building with a clear plastic shield, and that Biggs was apparently filmed inside the Capitol in a video posted to to right-wing social media platform Parler.
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Embiggened
The writers understand, too, that the most powerful people are unlikely to face consequences, but that at least some who are responsible will.
by Atrios at 13:20