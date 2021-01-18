But there was one curious provision that Fox insisted on: The settlement had to be kept secret for a month — until after the Nov. 3 election. The exhausted plaintiffs agreed. Why did Fox care about keeping the Rich settlement secret for the final month of the Trump re-election campaign? Why was it important to the company, which calls itself a news organization, that one of the biggest lies of the Trump era remain unresolved for that period? Was Fox afraid that admitting it was wrong would incite the president’s wrath? Did network executives fear backlash from their increasingly radicalized audience, which has been gravitating to other conservative outlets?
Monday, January 18, 2021
Foxy
Maybe Jake Tapper won't defend them as his sister organization at this current moment in time, but it will take one elaborate PR stunt about "getting back to news" and journalists will be back to defending them from criticism.
by Atrios at 08:30