Get It Right

President-elect Joe Biden has grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response, amid rising concerns that his administration will fall short of its promise of 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days, according to people familiar with the conversations.I have no relevant knowledge of any of the people in this piece, but in very general terms, conclusions from my not-so-much experience being DC-adjacent are:
1) People who rise to the top often don't actually have a lot of experience "getting things done"
2) People who have reputations for being "good at getting things done" are mostly good at convincing lots of people that they are "good at getting things done" (true of their repuations for just about anything, such as being a "straight talker")
3) The ego that attaches to a skill for self-promotion does not let enough people use that skill to just take credit for hiring people who are actually good at getting things done, which is a shame because that would work out just fine. If only the microphone hogger would not be an incompetent micromanager, too...
Again these comments have nothing to do with the names in that piece.