Gotta Do It

Some Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are circulating drafts of new articles of impeachment directed at President Trump for his role in inciting the violent mob assault on the Capitol, a Democratic aide tells me.If Pelosi lets the House be in session, then she can't really prevent someone from starting it.
It’s unclear whether these will get a vote, or whether they’re intended to pressure members of Trump’s Cabinet to seriously consider removing Trump via the 25th Amendment. Judiciary Committee Democrats have already signed a letter urging Vice President Pence to proceed with that process.
And Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who will be senate majority leader in the new Congress, has now called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, adding in a statement: “If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”
If there were a session of the House to do this in, any Member could rise and simply recite this list, propose Trump’s impeachment, get an hour’s debate on C-SPAN, and a vote.— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) January 7, 2021
Of course, they might vote to table it, or refer it to committee, or to reject it. But it’d happen. https://t.co/hcJSyY9QvO