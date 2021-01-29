Rudy Giuliani, put near-constant pressure on the two Georgia Republicans, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, to shape their runoff campaigns around his demands.
"It was a hostage situation every day," said one Republican strategist familiar with the campaigns who only agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity.
"We were always trying to guard against the tweet [from Trump]," the strategist said.
"Every week we had some new sort of demand," said another strategist involved with the campaigns. "Calling for the hand recount. The signature match. A special session. $2,000 [coronavirus relief] checks. Objecting to the electors."
"It was, 'If you do not do this, the president will actively work against you and you will lose,' " he recalled.
Friday, January 29, 2021
How'd That Work Out
We do have some recent evidence that "chaining your fortunes to Trump" might not be the best plan. In fact, according to sources close to the campaigns, people in and around the White House, including the president's lawyer former New York City Mayor
by Atrios at 18:00