People don't know how bad they are unless somebody explains it. Maybe some people need to be respectful to their distinguished colleages so that they can keep forming their ridiciulous Gangs in the Senate, but some people should be out there explaining to The American People that they're a bunch of hideous racist fuckers.
.@AOC says Kevin McCarthy "answers to these QAnon members of Congress, not the other way around."— Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) January 28, 2021
"When I hear that Rep. McCarthy is going to pull a member aside who's made white supremacist-sympathizing comments, I think, what is he going to tell them? Keep it up?"
Thursday, January 28, 2021
I Like A Politician Who Tells It Like It Is
It's refreshing to have a Dem member of Congress who tells the truth about the GOP.
