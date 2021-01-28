Thursday, January 28, 2021

I Like A Politician Who Tells It Like It Is

It's refreshing to have a Dem member of Congress who tells the truth about the GOP. People don't know how bad they are unless somebody explains it. Maybe some people need to be respectful to their distinguished colleages so that they can keep forming their ridiciulous Gangs in the Senate, but some people should be out there explaining to The American People that they're a bunch of hideous racist fuckers.
by Atrios at 08:30