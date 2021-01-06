Rep. Katherine Clark, a Dem on the leadership team: “Donald Trump is a traitor to our country and our Constitution. He must be removed from office and prevented from further endangering our country and our people.”— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 6, 2021
Donald Trump is responsible for today's coup at the Capitol and the attack on our government and democracy. He is a direct threat to our country. He needs to be impeached, removed from office, and barred from ever holding office again.— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 6, 2021