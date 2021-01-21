"The president of the United States committed an act of insurrection.— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) January 21, 2021
I don't think it's unifying to say, 'oh let's just forget it and move on," Pelosi tells reporters.
Pelosi was asked if GOP members gave reconnaissance tours to the insurrectionists. Is there evidence?
Pelosi said it's unclear and she'll follow the evidence, but "if people did aid and abet, there'll be more than just comments from their colleagues, there will be prosecution."