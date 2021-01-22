Senior Democratic lawmakers are moving to fulfill President Biden’s desire to expand the child tax credit by drafting legislation that would direct the Internal Revenue Service to send recurring monthly payments to tens of millions of American families, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share knowledge of the internal discussion.Obscuring everything in the tax code, so maybe you get some money once per year but are never quite sure why, has been really dumb.
Under one draft of the plan being discussed, the IRS would be tasked with depositing checks worth $300 every month per child younger than 6, as well as $250 every month per child aged 6 to 17. That would amount to $3,600 over the course of the year for young children, as well as $3,000 a year for older children, the officials said.
Is Our Democrats Learning
Dumb hippies have been telling them to do things like this for years, but I suppose it'll be a Very Serious Proposal now (which is fine, whatever works).
