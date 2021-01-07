Our Morning Joseph should take the next step and understand that if you're going to be shot in the face when storming-the-Capitol-while-black, and this is a thing we all just understand, then what African-Americans face at every level of society, at every level of interaction with the police, is if not always quite "shot in the face" bad, still bad and still extremely different than the way white people are treated. Even in things like hiring decisions for morning political talk show hosts!
Joe Scarborough to Capitol Police on @Morning_Joe :— Hollerella (@hollerella) January 7, 2021
"Why are you known as badasses around the Capitol...but then Trump supporters come in and you open the FUCKING DOORS for them." pic.twitter.com/jnuES5qKao
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Learning
by Atrios at 10:00