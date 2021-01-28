Thursday, January 28, 2021

Money Is Wasted On The Rich

Who cares what he's saying, I'm just horrified that this (according to Wikipedia) 77-year old man worth THREE BILLION DOLLARS is going to spend one second of his life thinking about this bullshit and zooming into CNBC to talk about it. YOU CAN AFFORD TO DO ANYTHING!!! ANYTHING AT ALL!!!
by Atrios at 17:00