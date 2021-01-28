Listening to irate New York hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman on CNBC right now lamenting people "sitting at home getting their checks from the government, trading their stocks."— Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) January 28, 2021
“This fair share is a bullshit concept," he shouts. "It’s a way of attacking wealthy people." pic.twitter.com/zFW6o1MFND
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Money Is Wasted On The Rich
Who cares what he's saying, I'm just horrified that this (according to Wikipedia) 77-year old man worth THREE BILLION DOLLARS is going to spend one second of his life thinking about this bullshit and zooming into CNBC to talk about it. YOU CAN AFFORD TO DO ANYTHING!!! ANYTHING AT ALL!!!
by Atrios at 17:00