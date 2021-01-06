More Thread

...and, yes, this:
The National Association of Manufacturers calls on Pence to "seriously consider" working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment "to preserve democracy." pic.twitter.com/3S3QhqszQu— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) January 6, 2021
I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021
I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell of all people: “Violent fascism at the footsteps of our national legislature was fed by Republicans and years of fomenting extremism against our government. They built this. This authoritarianism will not disappear in 14 days.”— Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) January 6, 2021