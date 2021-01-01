Reporting from Palo Alto — You’re out on the town. You hail a taxi with an app. A cushy vehicle shows up with no steering wheel, no gas pedal, no brake pedal and no driver.
You’ve heard those ambitious plans spelled out for some pie-in-the-sky future.
Now, Ford Motor Co. says it will make it happen, and soon.
The Detroit automaker revealed in broad strokes Tuesday an ambitious strategy to make fully autonomous cars available for sale by 2021. At first they’ll be used for ride sharing and ride hailing, with sales to individual drivers an indeterminate number of years after that, Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields said.
Friday, January 01, 2021
Oh Well
Guess I put this in my reminder calendar 4 and a half years ago.
by Atrios at 11:04