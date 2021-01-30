👀 new @ajc/@UGA poll in Georgia...— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) January 30, 2021
NET APPROVAL/FAV/SUPPORT:
– Trump: -17
– Kemp: -9
– Raffensperger: +13
– Biden (transition): +25
– Biden (fav): +11
– Abrams: +10
– Ossoff: +10
– Warnock: +17
– Dems: +6
– GOP: -26
– $2000 checks: +56
– impeachment: +6https://t.co/o2M5T3gxu7
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Perhaps Chaining Yourselves To Trump Is Not So Bright
Interesting. I don't say this stuff to give advice to Republicans. I say it to dislodge the conventional wisdom from media coverage. Sarah Palin was the most important and most popular political figure, in the eyes of certain influential reporters and publications but never in the polls, for years.
by Atrios at 11:48