Shush Nigel

This kind of fake scandal was given life by our media with Obama becaue he was the uppity black guy who didn't really deserve to be there, and DISRESPECTING THE MOTHER COUNTRY was just not done. We were supposed to see Obama as subordinate to a dead English prime minister, somehow. Biden gets to say, "Fuck you, Nigel, I'm Irish, and I don't give a shit" and our great media will run with it.
There are media reports that the bust of Winston Churchill has been removed from the Oval Office.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 21, 2021
If true, this is a slap in the face to the British and any prospects of good relations. pic.twitter.com/DBHhygcuLf