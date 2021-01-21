Thursday, January 21, 2021

Shush Nigel

This kind of fake scandal was given life by our media with Obama becaue he was the uppity black guy who didn't really deserve to be there, and DISRESPECTING THE MOTHER COUNTRY was just not done. We were supposed to see Obama as subordinate to a dead English prime minister, somehow. Biden gets to say, "Fuck you, Nigel, I'm Irish, and I don't give a shit" and our great media will run with it.

by Atrios at 18:54