Tan Suits and Pelotons

I think the "Fox to CNN pipeline" has been crimped temporarily, if not severed, but it's a mistake to think that all right wing horseshit bubbles up from the fever swamps of right wing media. Our "objective" journalists are quite capable of coming up with it all on their own.
I was looking back to 2009, and a big focus of the media on Obama's inauguration was how expensive it was, with mostly made up numbers escalating as they added in any random thing they could think of. You know, uppity black guy thinking he deserves an extra fancy party!