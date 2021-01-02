The Referees

I'm all for complaining about bad media outlets not living up to the standards they pretend to hold themselves to, but the key is to recognize that they are mostly pretending. Why Chuck Todd does what he does, for example, I don't know precisely, but I do know that he does "know better" and he understands the criticisms he gets and probably even knows they are frequently valid and yet...
More yelling at them and calling them shitheads, and less gentle persuasion, is what I mean. The former seems to work better, even if neither works all that well.