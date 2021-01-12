One topic of discussion was the need to put every member of Congress through a metal detector before the inauguration. A member on the call told HuffPost that there was an “eyes-wide-open realization” that Capitol Police needed to take precautions against “all these members who were in league with the insurrectionists who love to carry their guns.” “You can’t just let them bypass security and walk right up to [Joe] Biden and [Kamala] Harris at inauguration,” this lawmaker told HuffPost.
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
The Republican Coup Continues
I've long said journalists shouldn't be indulging bad faith actors (as if they would ever stop), perhaps they'll stop indulging people supporting violent overthrow of the government (as if).
by Atrios at 08:30