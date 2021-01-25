It was the harassment of my wife, and particularly my children, that upset me more than anything else. They knew where my kids work, where they live. The threats would come directly to my children’s phones, directly to my children’s homes. How the hell did whoever these assholes were get that information? And there was chatter on the internet, people talking to each other, threatening, saying, “Hey, we got to get rid of this guy. What are we going to do about him? He’s hurting the president’s chances.” You know, that kind of right-wing craziness.His kids are obviously not "kids" in the sense of being young, but there is really no divide between "The MAGA Chuds who engage in online harassment" and "The MAGA Chuds who worked in and around the White House and their friends."
Monday, January 25, 2021
Total Mystery
How do people find all this information about Fauci's kids.
