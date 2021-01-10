The older Black officer didn’t think it was a simple case of treating the rioters differently from BLM protesters, but instead part of a bigger issue with how the agency is managed.
“Our chief was nowhere to be found, I didn’t hear him on the radio. One of our other deputy chiefs was not there,” he said. “You don’t think it’s all hands on deck?”
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Unlikely To Be Just Incompetence
Maybe the fact that even when the community in question is the UNITED STATES CONGRESS there are unaccountable police (and some good ones) who do not do the job they are supposed to be doing, which is to protect that community, will show that many other communities don't have any hope at all unless the people who write the checks stop writing them.
by Atrios at 11:35