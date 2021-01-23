In charging papers, the FBI said that during the Capitol riot, Caldwell received Facebook messages from unspecified senders updating him of the location of lawmakers. When he posted a one-word message, “Inside,” he received exhortations and directions describing tunnels, doors and hallways, the FBI said."Uspecified" is not the same as "unknown."
Some messages, according to the FBI, included, “Tom all legislators are down in the Tunnels 3floors down,” and “Go through back house chamber doors facing N left down hallway down steps.” Another message read: “All members are in the tunnels under capital seal them in. Turn on gas,” the FBI added.
Matt Gaetz' fingers sure were flying during the coup attempt! pic.twitter.com/059roByX0U— BIG BOPPER (Human Capital Stock) (@hughfriknfraser) January 23, 2021