What Will We Call The New Tea Party

It was a neat trick that for 4 years 'Trump supporters' were somehow distinct from 'Republicans,' and now we will inevitably have some other exciting new political movement that isn't precisely associated with either of them, but they love America and freedom and are skeptical of Democrats but could be persuaded (but never are).
They will be the protagonists of our politics story, as they always are. Angry, racist, relatively affluent white people who are covered obsessively by our political press who somehow never manage to convey who they actually are, who is funding them, and what they actually want.