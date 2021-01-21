Pittsburgh (Allegheny County) went big for Biden, though Ted tried to disenfranchise them all. Presumably Pittsburgh is invoked because of coal and steel. There are 4500 coal mining jobs in all of Pennsylvania, and I'm pretty sure that number is "zero" in Allegheny County. There are still some steel jobs, but I don't think it hits 5 figures.
By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2021
Pittsburgh is reasonably prosperous, but it's Eds and Meds, not coal and steel.
These people are just liars and one would hope that after 4 years reporters would... haha I kid.