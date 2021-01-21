Thursday, January 21, 2021

Yinzers

Pittsburgh (Allegheny County) went big for Biden, though Ted tried to disenfranchise them all. Presumably Pittsburgh is invoked because of coal and steel. There are 4500 coal mining jobs in all of Pennsylvania, and I'm pretty sure that number is "zero" in Allegheny County. There are still some steel jobs, but I don't think it hits 5 figures.

Pittsburgh is reasonably prosperous, but it's Eds and Meds, not coal and steel.

These people are just liars and one would hope that after 4 years reporters would... haha I kid.

by Atrios at 10:30