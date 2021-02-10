I think the concern about anti-vax senitment has been premature. I mean, let's wait until we have excess suply of vaccines. The big issue with anti-vaxxers generally is adults who won't vaccinate kids, who need to get certain vaccinations while young and are particularly vulnerable to those diseases. Less of an issue with covid for various reasons you're all familiar with.
A bit of inventing people to get mad at, at least at the moment when there are plenty of more pressing concerns. But it *will* become somewhat of an issue...