I'll leave it as an exercise for you, dear readers, to decide what this means, but you never hear the reverse from Republicans. Paul Ryan (now a "Reasonable Republican") never went out and said, "We need to have a strong Democratic party for the good of the nation."
During a press conference with House managers after Trump's second impeachment trial, Nancy Pelosi said: "I think our country needs a strong Republican party. It's very important." pic.twitter.com/aPbxgxDlYd— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 13, 2021