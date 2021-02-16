I'm not one to pat Republicans on the head for doing the absolute bare minimum required by decency, even if most of their colleagues can't even trip over that bar, but Burr was a bit of a surprise.
Washington (CNN)The North Carolina Republican Party central committee voted Monday to censure Sen. Richard Burr for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial -- a move that made him the latest GOP senator to be reprimanded by his state party for siding with Democrats in the trial.