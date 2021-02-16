Leo Brent Bozell IV, the son of conservative activist L. Brent Bozell III, was captured on video inside the Senate chamber during the attack on the U.S. Capitol and has been charged with three federal offenses, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed on Tuesday.....the best family:
The story of American conservatism in L. Brent Bozells— Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) February 16, 2021
L. Brent Bozell, Sr - Anti-New Deal advertising exec
L. Brent Bozell, Jr. - Pro-lifer who loved Franco
L. Brent Bozell III - Tracked when TV was mean to conservatives
L. Brent Bozell IV - Q freak who stormed the Capitol