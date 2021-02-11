Springsteen’s blood-alcohol content was 0.02 — just a quarter of New Jersey’s legal limit — when he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, a source familiar with the case told the Asbury Park Press. The legal threshold indicating intoxication for driving purposes in New Jersey is .08, which calls into question why Springsteen was even charged with driving while intoxicated, the source added.
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Cops
Bruce has fuck you money and can take care of himself, but getting charged like this with a blood alcohol level of .02 - one drink, legally and culturally acceptable whether or not it should be - is about a cop looking for fame (as are the initial news leaks which excluded this part).
by Atrios at 09:00