WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Republican senators during a two-hour meeting he’s unwilling to settle on an insufficient coronavirus aid package after they pitched their slimmed down $618 billion proposal that’s a fraction of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking.Our system obscures this a lot, but the party in power - and the Democrats are in power - get the blame. I think it is helpful not to see the Republicans involved in these bad faith efforts as "bad," but just understand that as the opposition party it is their job to oppose and it is the job of the governing party to govern. No one, other than the worst journalists in DC, cares if Biden gets 10 Republican votes (narrator: he won't, no matter what), but they do care if they lose their homes.
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
How About "No"
Keep it up.
by Atrios at 11:00